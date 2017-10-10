Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves have ripped up more than 20 ‘high value’ paving stones from an Oswaldtwistle street.

The offenders targeted Lock Street overnight between Wednesday, October 4, and Thursday, October 5.

It is the latest street to be targeted in Hyndburn after both Avenue Parade and Spencer Street in Accrington were raided last month.

Lancashire Police said they have not been informed about the latest incident.

Mark Cooper, who lives on Lock Street for 10 years, said it is the second time this year that paving stones have been stolen and has urged residents to be vigilant and prevent future thefts.

He said: “We didn’t hear anything when it happened.

“On Wednesday night there was really strong winds and heavy rain.

“It was a shock the next day.

“It’s a flagged area and very old stone and they probably got a high value for it.”