Staff and pupils at a specialist school have been left ‘dismayed’ after thieves stole a new school minibus worth £18,000.

Police say two thieves forced their way inside a white Ford Transit minibus in the grounds of Broadfield Specialist School in Oswaldtwistle at around 9.45pm on Monday, January 30.

The pair then drove off in the minibus down Fielding Lane in the direction of Oswaldtwistle.

Lancashire police said they were called at about 10am yesterday morning to reports of a theft of a vehicle from the school.

A spokesman said: “At around quarter to ten on Monday night two thieves entered the school grounds, approached a white Ford Transit minibus, forced their way inside the vehicle, started it and then fled the scene in the vehicle.

“The vehicle is valued at around £18,000. The van left the school in the direction of Oswaldtwistle.”

The spokesman added: “Crimes like this are awful - especially for the pupils at the school. Hopefully it can be recovered soon.”

Broadfield Specialist School, on Fielding Lane, provides education for students with generic learning difficulties aged between 11 to 19.

A statement on the school’s website says: “We are dismayed to have to report that our new school minibus has been stolen from school on Monday night.

“Thieves drilled the security padlocks and took the vehicle during the night. The vehicle is a Ford Transit Reg EK12 RYB. The police have been informed but if the vehicle is spotted please ring school to let us know.”

If you have any information about the theft contact police on 101 quoting log number ED:1701555.