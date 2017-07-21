Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A violent thug drunkenly assaulted his partner the day after the General Election and as he squeezed her cheek warned her ‘This is what you get for voting Labour’.

Robert Charles Cochrane, 36, repeatedly punched, slapped and ‘threw around’ the victim at her home on Frederick Street in Oswaldtwistle after letting himself into her house in the early hours of June 10 this year.

Burnley Crown Court heard how Cochrane woke her up on the settee and became argumentative before ‘without provocation’ began punching and slapping her across the face.

Stephen Parker, prosecuting, said he then squeezed her cheek before telling the victim ‘This is what you get for voting Labour’.

Judge Andrew Woolman said it was an ‘unusual reason to commit a domestic assault’.

The court heard that the father-of-two then refused to let her out of her home for 90 minutes and ‘threw her around the living room’ shouting ‘I’m going to kill you’.

Mr Parker said the victim was left ‘extremely scared’ by Cochrane’s actions and she eventually managed to flee the home in her nightie and sought refuge at a cousin’s home.

She suffered a burst lip and bruises to her arms, the court heard.

After a few hours she returned to her house to find the property ‘trashed’ with clothing set on fire near the front door and some items thrown out of the window.

The court was told how her television, laptop and kitchen plates were smashed, bedding had been thrown out of her window into the back garden and a full wheelie bin had been overturned.

Mr Parker said the victim told the police she ‘had no idea why the defendant behaved as he did’ but that he ‘can become violent when he drinks’.

The court was told how Cochrane was arrested the following evening at a pub in Accrington and he became abusive to police.

He shouted: “This is b*** s***. Send me to prison. F*** you all.”

The court was told how Cochrane is now ‘thoroughly ashamed’ of his actions.

Cochrane, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to arson, common assault and criminal damage.

The defendant, who has 16 previous convictions for 17 offences, was jailed for nine months and a restraining order.

'This has been a wake up call to him'

Defence barrister Clare Thomas said Cochrane is ‘thoroughly ashamed’ of his actions and ‘extremely remorseful’.

She told the court how Cochrane ‘has no recollection of this offence’ and is ‘somebody who clearly has a significant problem with alcohol’.

She said: “Every single time he has been arrested he has drunk. He knows that has to stop.”

The court was told how Cochrane was arrested at the pub he shouted abuse at the police.

Ms Thomas: “It was a total coincidence. He is thoroughly ashamed that his son had witnessed that.

“The defendant has looked at the way that he has behaved over the last two years and is thoroughly disgusted with himself.

“This has been a wake up call to him. This will be his first time in custody.”

Judge Andrew Woolman said it was a ‘disgraceful episode’ and that Cochrane had ‘made a complete idiot of himself’.

He said: “This is part of a pattern in your life which has been going on for years and that you have completely failed to deal with.

“All these episodes can’t go on.”