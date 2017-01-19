Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you've still got chocolate left over from the festive period then read on.

Thorntons is recalling thousands of their milk chocolate 'Jolly Santas' - as they might contain a piece of plastic.

The chocolate figures were sold over the festive period and retailed for £6.

The Foods Standard Agency have asked customers who have bought one of the hollow 200g milk chocolate santas not to eat it, and instead return it to any Thorntons store for a full refund or exchange it for a new product.

The recall affects products with the barcode 5016346234721 and all date codes.

A company spokesperson said: "The piece of plastic is from a polycarbonate mould used in the manufacturing process of the Jolly Santa model.

"The quality and safety of its products is of utmost importance to Thorntons.

"We are proud of the exacting standard and care we take in the preparation and manufacture of all our products.

"As soon as this matter was brought to our attention we launched an immediate investigation to take corrective action including a full product recall."

In a statement, also displayed in Thorntons shops, the company said: "Thorntons is recalling its Hollow Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa 200g models because the product may contain a piece of plastic which could represent a safety risk."

The recalled Santas can also be returned to Thorntons' headquarters in Derbyshire by post.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call 0345 121 1911 or email customerservicemanager@thorntons.co.uk.

No other Thorntons products are known to be affected.