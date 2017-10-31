Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people are set to enjoy a spectacular bonfire night and fireworks at displays.

Accrington Cricket Club will host one of the biggest events on Saturday, November 4, organised by Accrington, Church and Oswaldtwistle, and Great Harwood and Rishton Rotary Clubs.

Jacquie Baldwin, lead organiser, thanked the cricket club for use of their ground and their bar facilities, and all the Rotarian volunteers. She added: “The main objective is to have a very successful evening knowing the net proceeds will be going to local charities and good causes.”

Tickets cost £3.50 for adults, £1.50 for children or £10 for a family ticket if bought before the day of the bonfire, with an increase of 50p on the door. The gates will open at 6.30pm, with the bonfire lit at 7pm and the fireworks from 7.30pm. There will be a fairground, bar and burger bar.

Advance tickets can be bought from the Peel Park pub, Thompson’s Estate agents, McCormack’s on Warner Street, and Dixons News Food and Wine.

Accrington Stanley will hold a funfair and fireworks display on Friday, November 3, at The Wham Stadium on Livingstone Road. The gates will open at 5pm with fireworks from 7.45pm. Tickets cost £4 for adults and concessions and £2 for under 18s in advance, or £1 more on the night.

Enfield Cricket Club will hold a bonfire on Friday, November 3 from 6pm. Entry costs £3 for adults and £2 for children and the event will include a prosecco stall, sweets and snacks stalls and a burger van.