Three children under the age of EIGHT years old have been caught playing on railway lines in Accrington.

British Transport Police Lancashire said the incident happened on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 29.

They tweeted: “Report of children line side. Three children aged under eight found and taken home to be spoken to in presence of parents.

“Numerous reports of children trespassing on railway lines in the past three days. Parents: Where are your children?”