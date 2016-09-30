Three Clayton-le-Moors pubs join forces for beer and music festival

Three pubs in Clayton-le-Moors will come together to host a beer and music festival.

The Old England Forever, Forts Arms and Wellington Hotel will host the joint event from Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9.

It will feature a wide variety of beers, ales and music acts and is the first joint festival in the town in nearly five years.

Barry Marshall, landlord of the Forts Arms, said: “We wanted to do something to promote the town and get a few more people from outside the locality to see what all the pubs are doing.

“It will be quite informal and each pub is doing their own thing so it should be a great weekend.

“We will have 20 different beers and all sorts of music acts playing from local bands to ones from up and down the country.

“I really hope it brings people in. There are thousands of cars that travel up and down Whalley Road each day but we don’t benefit from that passing trade so it will give them a good reason to come in.”

John Hodgkiss, who runs the Old England Forever pub, said they want the entire community to get involved.

He said: “Barry and I were talking about it and we’ve wanted to do a festival for a while.

“We are trying to make it a community thing and get people into the area and let them know we are here. We had one about five years ago and we wanted to do it again.”