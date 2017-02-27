Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men have been bailed as part of an investigation into an alleged ‘drive-by shooting’ incident in Accrington.

Police were contacted at shortly after 3am on Tuesday, February 21 following the report that a gun may have been fired from a vehicle on Countess Street.

Two men aged 27 and 24 from Accrington were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and criminal damage. All three have been bailed pending further enquiries until April 20.

Detectives said it is still unclear whether any firearm was actually used during the incident. They are continuing their investigation into the report and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

DS Bryony Midgley, of Blackburn CID, said: “Our inquiries are continuing into this disorder which we believe involved two groups who are known to each other. We are confident there is no threat to the wider public.

“If you know anything about this incident, please speak to us. Feel free to approach a local officer, pick up the phone or make contact via our website.”

This incident is not believed to be linked to the discharge of a firearm in Oswaldtwistle last month.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0112 of February 21.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.