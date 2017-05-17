Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three more contenders have been unveiled for this year’s Accrington Carnival Queen contest – and there are still a few hours left to get involved.

Judging for the title of King and Queen will take place at the Brooks Club on Infant Street, Accrington this Friday, May 19 from 7pm.

Due to late demand organisers postponed the deadline for entries until this Thursday, May 18 and also extended eligibility to anyone aged 16-30 who works or lives in Hyndburn. They must be available on carnival day Sunday, June 25.

Abbie Louise Denwood, 19, is a full time mum to Layla and lives in Huncoat. Her interests and hobbies include socialising with friends with children and she is keen on photography.

Lorna Hargreaves, 22, is a semi senior accountant from Oswaldtwistle. Her interests and hobbies include attending the local gym, she loves walking her dog, baking, and attending charity and community events.

Eleisha Chamberlain, 18, lives on Wordsworth Road, Accrington. She is a student at Blackburn College and has two part time jobs in a local chip shop and cafe in Accrington.

They join Cassandra Jones, 19, from Accrington, in the running for the Carnival Queen, with more entries still expected.

Application forms can be collected from Jake Alexander Hair and Beauty, on Blackburn Road, or from www.accringtoncarnival.com . Tickets for the judging are £3 also from Jake Alexander salon and The Brooks Club, or pay on the door. There will be prize packages for the winner and runner up and a disco will follow the competition.

Children aged seven to 11 from Hyndburn can also enter the Prince and Princess competition. The Prince and Princess winners and runners up will be decided on Saturday, June 10 from 9am. Entrants must be accompanied by a responsible adult on the day.