Three people have been taken to hospital after a car collided with a fence.

Emergency services were called to Heys Lane in Great Harwood at around 10.10pm on Thursday, November 30, to reports of a collision involving a grey BMW.

Lancashire Police said the driver suffered possible head and arm injuries and two rear seat passengers had suspected whiplash injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports that a car had gone into a fence.

“It had somehow ended up in the middle of the road and a number of people were trapped inside. The ambulance service was called.

“There was a man in his 20s, a woman and two rear seat female passengers in the car.”

Three fire engines, including one from Great Harwood and two from Hyndburn, were called to the scene at 10.15pm and firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue the casualties who were taken to hospital by ambulance.

No arrests have been made.