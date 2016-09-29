Thug punched fiancee in the face before handing himself in

A man who punched his fiancee in the face and grabbed her by the throat after a night out immediately called the police to hand himself in, a court heard.

Adam Wilkinson, of Dill Hall Lane, Church, attacked the woman at her home following a night out on July 23 this year leaving her with an ‘undisplaced fracture’ to her nose.

Burnley Crown Court heard how the mum-of-two tried to fight Wilkinson off her as she was ‘struggling to breathe’ before he then punched her once to the face causing her to fall to the floor.

The 28-year-old then called the police and paramedics and when officers arrived he answered the door saying ‘I admit it. I hit her.’

He pleaded guilty to ABH and criminal damage and was given a 24-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £650 compensation and £350 costs.

Miss Mercedeh Jabbari, prosecuting, told the court how the couple, who had recently got engaged this year, had gone into Accrington for a meal before they later got into an argument at a nightclub.

The court heard how the victim decided to go back home and Wilkinson travelled with her in the same taxi before the argument continued.

Miss Jabbari said the punch caused immediately swelling to her face and he went into the kitchen to get an ice pack.

The prosecutor said: “It caused the defendant to be somewhat panicky.

“He was immediately shocked and remorseful for his action and said ‘I’m really sorry. Don’t move.’”

The court heard how the victim was ‘very upset’ and ran out of the house before Wilkinson ‘coaxed her back in’ and told her to wait until the police arrived.

When he was later interviewed the bricklayer made ‘full and frank admissions’.

Miss Jabbari said during the incident Wilkinson also ‘punched some holes in an internal door’ causing £50 damage.

The victim attended hospital and sustained an ‘undisplaced fracture of her nasal pyramid’ but didn’t require surgery.

In a statement to the court she told how she had to take three weeks off work and attend several hospital appointments.

The victim also said it was a ‘one-off incident’, he has never assaulted her before and it has ‘left her feeling disappointed in him’.

'It’s something that’s completely out of character for him'

Judge Ian Leeming QC said it was a ‘disgraceful incident’.

He told the court that Wilkinson had ‘grabbing her tightly around the neck’ leaving her struggling to breathe and then punched her to the face causing it to ‘swell up considerably’.

Sentencing, he said: “This was a disgraceful incident but one which was out of character and I accept you are genuinely remorseful.

“Custody is required but I have decided based on all that’s been said about you to suspend your sentence.”

Defence barrister Richard Prew said his client has no previous convictions and was ‘absolutely mortified’ by his actions.

He told the court: “It’s something that’s completely out of character for him.

“He showed immediate remorse to the complainant and by calling the paramedics because he was fully aware of the amount of damage he caused.

“This has never happened before. He is absolutely mortified by his behaviour.”

Mr Prew said it is ‘hoped he will reconcile with the complainant’.