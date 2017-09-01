THUGS smash windows of retired police officer as he sat watching TV with his wife

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retired police officer has spoken of his ‘shock and horror’ after vandals trashed his house windows and two cars.

Patrick McGinley was watching television with his wife Liz at their Great Harwood home when they heard a sound like an ‘explosion’ noise and car alarms going off.

The couple rushed to their front door to find most of the windows on their two cars had been smashed, along with two double-glazed windows at the front of their house.

Rotarian Patrick, who is a retired chief inspector, said the vandalism has left them feeling ‘distressed and victimised’.

He told the Observer: “We were at home watching television in the conservatory [at the back of the house] and then we heard a loud explosion which was the double glazing smashing.

“I got to the front door within a minute but the offenders had disappeared. I was incredibly shocked and horrified that anyone could have done this.

“I consider it a personal and targeted attack.”

Patrick, 65, who has previously stood as a Hyndburn councillor and MP candidate and is a community campaigner, estimates that the damage will cost at least £4,000 to repair and impact on their insurance premiums.

The recently appointed Hyndburn Conservative Association chairman said: “The damage to both cars is extensive and the two large bay windows are smashed. They damaged the windscreen and back window on my Ford and all but one of the windows on Liz’s Hyundai.

“Liz and myself are both pensioners.

“It’s really so unfair that so much damage was caused.

“The glass exploded inside the house and went all over the lounge and took hours to tidy up.

“We deserve better than to be treated that way when all we try to do is help people. I urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Lancashire Police said the incident on Whalley Road was reported shortly after 10pm on Sunday, August 27.

A spokesperson said: “Offenders approached two cars parked on the driveway and smashed windows on both using what is believed to be a crowbar. They then smashed two double-glazed windows in the front window and made off from the scene.”

No arrests have been made. Call police on 101 quoting crime number ED1714083 with any information.