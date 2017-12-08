Time Trip looks back at young people taking up apprenticeships

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at young people taking up apprenticeships in years gone by.

Six years ago, in 2011, Emily Carswell and Sam Mallen were both training to be teachers at the North Lancs Training Group (NLTG) on Grange Lane in Accrington.

In one picture are NLTG managing director Jim Harkness, Sam and Emily, and NLTG foundation learning manager Chris Lovell.

We have a shot of Emily with students Jaz Makda, who was 17 at the time, and Sam Collins, aged 18 in 2011.

We also have a snap of students Brandon Heys, aged 18, and Jadie Jackson, also 18 at the time, with Sam.

Finally a picture of Emily and Sam, who were on course to become qualified teachers.

