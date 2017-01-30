Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother has told of the horrific moment she was shopping in Asda with her one-year-old son when he was left screaming in pain as metal security gates smashed into his head.

Paige Thorpe was walking into the Accrington branch on Hyndburn Road with her one-year-old toddler Oscar in a pram. when, she claims, the gates suddenly slammed shut as Oscar’s pram was passing through.

Paige claims the gates smashed into little Oscar’s head leaving him screaming in agony.

The 25-year-old mum said: “I was in total shock as you don’t expect something like this to happen.

“Someone had just gone through the gates ahead of us so they were open but as we walked through they slammed shut, cracking on Oscar’s head.

“He screamed out in pain and I rushed to pick him up and check he was okay. A bruise was already forming on his forehead in the few seconds it took for me to get him.”

Paige, who does her weekly shop in the store, claims she rushed to go and find the nearest staff member, who asked her if she wanted a first aider.

The store also asked the mother if she wanted an ambulance or help in getting Oscar to hospital but Paige told them she did not think it was necessary and that a cold compress should be enough.

However, the mum claims she waited for more than five minutes for a first aider who then asked another member of staff to hold ice on Oscar’s head to help the swelling.

Paige said: “I could not believe it too so long for them to come and help us. No-one but the security guard we first went to seemed that concerned.

She then completed her shopping but was aware Oscar was not himself throughout - barely speaking and appearing sleepy.

As she was leaving, she saw the same security guard who asked how it happened before allegedly claiming it might be due to Oscar’s size and the gates not ‘seeing’ him.

Oscar was dashed to A&E later in the evening after being advised to do so by 111.

A spokesman for Asda said: “At Asda, we take the safety of our customers extremely seriously and are investigating how the incident happened.

“We hope to be in contact with the family soon and send our very best wishes to Oscar for a speedy recovery.”