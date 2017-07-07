Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerns have been raised over the future of Accrington town centre after the closure of a food court and a popular sandwich shop.

Pizza takeaway chain Papa John’s has pulled out of the Arndale Centre’s StrEAT Food Court - less than nine months after opening - following the closure of Burger King on June 15 after the town’s franchise went into administration.

Last week Super Sandwich, on Blackburn Road, also announced the shock closure with a notice in the window.

The StrEAT Food Court opened in November 2013 creating 50 jobs and also included Pizza Neo, REAL Cafe.co and a Wuji noodle outlet, which have since closed.

Shahed Mahmood, chairman of Hyndburn Chamber of Trade, said the demise of the food court is ‘really upsetting’.

He said: “Papa John’s have only been around for about nine months.

"For a franchise and a company that’s got money, the power of advertising, marketing, targeting, discounting, that really is concerning.

“The independents as well as the franchises and bigger companies are all feeling the pinch.

"We are getting more and more vacant shops which is very concerning.”

Conservative leader Coun Tony Dobson said the recent shop closures should serve as a ‘warning’ to residents.

He said: “It’s very disappointing but I think there has to be a message that goes out to Hyndburn residents.

“We all have to remember that there is a very defined connection between how we spend our money in Accrington and the stores and state of the town.

“I do have to applaud the Arndale Centre because at the owners’ expense they have created this food court and got these franchises.

“I think there’s just been an oversupply of very similar food outlets. You have McDonald’s, Subway, Burger King and pizza places.”

A window notice in Super Sandwich said: “We are deeply saddened by this, but want to thank all of our lovely customers for their custom over the years.

"We wish you all the very best in the future.”

Nick Cropper, Ryan Grant, and Catherine Williamson, of firm AlixPartners Services UK LLP, have been appointed as joint administrators of CPL Foods Ltd - the franchise behind the Accrington Burger King.

Papa John’s and the Arndale Centre did not respond to requests for a comment.