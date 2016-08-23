Travellers in Oswaldtwistle served with notice to leave within 24 hours

A group of travellers in Oswaldtwistle have been served notice to leave within 24 hours.

Police and Hyndburn council representatives visited the temporary site on Harvey Street on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “We have attended the temporary travellers site off Harvey Street in Oswaldtwistle in company with representatives from Hyndburn Borough Council where the council have served notice for the travellers to leave within 24 hours. Should they fail to leave in this time the council can then apply to the Courts for a Court order requiring them to leave.”

Hyndburn council has been contacted for a comment.