Treat for nursery as Mayor visits Macmillan's coffee morning

Brews have been drunk and slices of cake were devoured all over the borough today as part of Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Little Flowers Private Day Nursery in Church enjoyed a great turnout at its coffee morning and have raised a total of £209.84 so far, with more to come from a cake sale on Friday night.

Deputy manager Rachael Liggins said: “We held a raffle, games, coffee and cakes and we even had a visit from the Mayor and Mayoress of Accrington. It was a great turnout and the staff did a fantastic job for this great cause. Well done to everyone and thank you for all your donations.”

Jake Ryan presented the Mayoress with a bunch of flowers

Most of the fundraisers were due to be held today, but if you weren’t able to get to one there are still a few more events to be held over the next few days.

Cambridge Street Church in Accrington is holding a coffee morning with stalls selling jewellery, books and bric-a-brac on Saturday, October 1 from 10am to 11.30am. Admission is £2 which includes light refreshment.

From 10.30am on Saturday Lesley’s Coffee Morning will take place at 11 Ellerbeck Road, Accrington. And on the same day, from 12noon to 3pm, kids’ favourites Peppa Pig and the Minions will make a special appearance at a coffee morning and fun day at the Poplar Club in Accrington. Activities will include face painting, decorated glasses, a jewellery and cosmetics stall, a cake stall, a tombola and a raffle. Admission is £4 for adults and £2 for children. Call 07554 996789 for more information.

Charlotte’s Coffee Morning, will take place from 12noon on Tuesday, October 4 at 32 Shaftesbury Avenue, Great Harwood. Email charlottejaynexo@outlook.com for more information.

Frankie’s Cafe, based in Accrington Market Hall, raised £550 at its event on September 17.

Frankie's Cafe raised £550 at a Macmillan Coffee Morning at Accrington Market Hall

For full event listings visit https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/

If you are holding a Macmillan coffee morning, you can send your photos to us at accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk