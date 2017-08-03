Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Formula One car simulator is the main attraction this weekend as part of activities to celebrate Accrington Arndale Centre’s 30th birthday.

Shopping centre bosses are hosting a series of summer events to coincide with the celebrations.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a motor racing simulator driving experience this Saturday, August 5, when a racing car will be based at the Arndale between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

As the summer hots up the centre will take on a Caribbean theme on Saturday, August 12, before tribute act Alan Becks sings Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jnr and Dean Martin on Saturday, August 19.

The celebrations will be rounded off with a Chris Topper’s puppet booth show on Saturday, August 26 from 11am to 3pm.

The anniversary celebrations kicked off last weekend when street entertainer Micky Bimble wowed shoppers with a mix of juggling, madcap magic, unicycling and comedy.

The Arndale Centre was officially opened in October 1987.