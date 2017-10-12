Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a popular grandad who collapsed of a brain haemorrhage just hours after celebrating his granddaughter’s birthday.

Michael Whittaker, 55, from Accrington, had enjoyed a ‘wonderful’ day at the Poplar Club’s Wellington Bar for his granddaughter Hollie’s third birthday.

Later that evening he went for a drink at The Warners Arms and collapsed before being rushed to hospital.

He passed away two days later on Tuesday, October 3, surrounded by family.

His daughter Linzi Clark said his death was ‘sudden and unexpected’ and came as a ‘great shock’.

She said: “We had just had a massive family day together as it was my daughter’s birthday party.

“It was a really nice day and one of those rare times when we were all together.

“He wasn’t ill. He was absolutely fine. He literally just collapsed hours later.

“He had a massive stroke which caused a brain haemorrhage. Luckily it wasn’t at the party.

“Within an hour of collapsing and getting to hospital he was told there was nothing they could do. It was that severe.”

He passed away in the critical care unit at Royal Blackburn Hospital surrounded by his family.

Michael, of Cedar Street, worked as a self-employed electrician at K&M Electrics, which was founded by his late father Keith.

In the 1980s he also worked as a taxi driver.

Linzi, 32, from Accrington, who runs the Wellington Bar, said he ‘worked hard and played hard’ and ‘enjoyed life’.

She said: “He was a very funny, comical bloke.

“He enjoyed life and family and was a good dad.

“He was a loveable rogue, didn’t worry about anything. He was carefree.

“He enjoyed bands and music and socialising.

“He liked going to the pub and would be in mine at the Poplar, Warners, Queens, Broadway, Grey Horse. Most pubs knew him.”

Linzi said her father also tragically never got to enjoy seeing his long-awaited grandson Cole grow up.

She said: “He has four daughters. He always wanted a son.

“My first one was a daughter and then I had my son Cole.

“He’s only 18 weeks old.

“He’s waited all these years for a son but he got a grandson and unfortunately he’s not had the chance to have the pleasure of him.”

Michael leaves daughters Linzi, Hayley, Kimberley and Jessica, grandchildren Hollie and Cole, mum Marian and sisters Lorraine and Maxine.

He also leaves aunty, uncle, cousins and niece and nephews.

The funeral will take place on Friday, October 13 at 11am at Accrington Crematorium officiated by humanist Dave Ireland.

A celebration of his life/wake will take place straight after, at the Poplar social club, Wellington Street, Accrington.

Donations (in lieu of flowers) preferred for the Labrador Rescue North West c/o the funeral director Hyndburn Funeral Services.