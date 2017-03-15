Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid following the death of an award-winning former cub scout leader.

Glenis Duxbury, from Great Harwood, was a former assistant district commissioner in Hyndburn with the St Wulstan’s Beavers, cubs and scouts and was with the pack for 42 years.

She was awarded a Medal of Merit by the Chief Scout in 1994.

A former member of the Territorial Army for 13 years, Glenis rose to the rank of troop sergeant with the 93 East Lancashire Signal Squadron, which disbanded in 2010.

Glenis, of School Street, passed away on March 7 from a blood clot aged 69, and leaves husband Chris, sons Paul and Shaun, and nine grandchildren.

Involved with the cub scouts for over 40 years, together with Chris, Glenis originally started out by volunteering her help, but it became a second career.

Chris described his wife of 33 years, as a “loving, giving and strong person”.

He said: “She asked to help out one day and that was it. She never looked back.

“It’s the children she loved and the smiles on their faces and enthusiasm in the games we played, too.

“The kids all loved her. Anything to do with children she would bend over backwards to help out.”

Glenis was awarded the Medal of Merit in 1994 for her service to the scouts, presented by the Chief Scout Sir Garth Morrison.

Chris, 56, added: “She was so proud. It’s something you work to and something not many people get given.

“She was presented with it in church so all the kids could see her.”

After working at Ashworth and Young in Great Harwood, Glenis became a pre-school teacher at St Wulstan’s before being offered the campsite warden position at Bowley.

Chris said: “She thoroughly enjoyed it, meeting all the kids and leaders. It was one the best times of her life, she really enjoyed it.

“We hosted a camp once for Romanians and the scouts from other countries. We got involved with a lot of kids from all over the world and Europe.”

Chris said when both their sons became scouts it ‘was like a family affair’.

Glenis leaves husband Christopher, children Paul and Shaun and their partners Meena and Pat. She also leaves grandchildren Kieran, Bryony, Westley, Sebastian, Logan, Jessica, Oliver, Dominic and Rosie.

Her funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Thursday, March 16 at St Wulstan’s RC Church in Great Harwood

administered by Father Anthony Clarke, followed by a private family committal at the crematorium.

Family flowers only by request please but if desired, donations requested to Ronald McDonald House, Manchester or Derian House Children’s Hospice via funeral director Great Harwood Funeral Service.