Tributes have been paid following the death of a hugely popular former Hyndburn councillor and Mayor.

Described as a ‘loving father and husband’, John Broadley represented the Church ward for 13 years.

He passed away on Friday, July 15, aged 80.

The father-of-three had been ill for just a few weeks with kidney failure, and his wife of 53 years Jean Broadley said his death came as a ‘shock’.

She said: “He hadn’t been ill very long. It happened suddenly really. It was quite a shock. We were not expecting it.

“He loved being on the council and everybody loved him. He was born and bred in Church and was just a loving father and husband. It was a pleasure to be with him.”

The retired engineer, who worked at English Electric, Allspeeds and Lucas, was elected to the council in 2002.

During his tenure he served on various committees before retiring in 2015.

He was also Mayor in 2012, and former Mayoress Jean said they ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ their year.

She said: “It was the year when the Queen celebrated her Jubilee and we met her when she came to Accrington, and we went down to Buckingham Palace.

"We had a good year and there were lots of things going on.”

Councillors and politicians have also paid tribute to a ‘true gentleman’ of the Labour benches.

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones said: “He always had a smile for everyone and I don’t ever recall him missing a single meeting.

“His Mayoral year was a special year for him, Jean and the family. One of the most popular councillors who will be remembered by many.”

Council leader Miles Parkinson said: “It’s very sad news. He was a true gentleman. I have very fond memories of him.”

He said John had stood in for Father Christmas at various functions, adding that he had been told of many stories of how he worked for the residents of Church and Hyndburn.

Conservative group leader Coun Tony Dobson said: “He was an absolute star and a gentleman. I never once saw him lose his temper or patience with anyone.

"He wanted the very best for Church and was always a good team member of the Labour Party.

"I know he has been ill for some ime but to lose John is still a shock and very sad.”

John leaves wife Jean, children Andrew, Cheryl and Nicola, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

His funeral is expected to take place next week.