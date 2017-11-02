Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family and friends have paid tribute to a well-known clog dancer following her death, aged 77.

Theresa Hindle one of the founder members of the famous ‘Ossy Cloggers’ group 40 years ago, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, October 28.

Along with friends Anne Doolin and Patricia Boyle, Theresa set up and ran the St Mary’s Oswaldtwistle Clog Dancers in 1977 after hosting a Swedish dancing group and loving their dancing.

Her daughter Deborah Riley, 54, said they set the group up to give the local children something to do.

She said: “She’d been taught ballet and loved dancing from an early age. Her group went all over the world. They had an audience with Pope in Rome, had concerts in Sweden and performed at Universal Studios and Epcot in Florida. Everyone had a lot of respect for my mum - when she spoke, everyone listened.”

Even though the St Mary’s clog dancers stopped in 2004, Theresa’s family say they often still receive calls asking to book the group.

Deborah said: “She was a good friend to a lot of people and she was still helping people out until she became ill around six or seven weeks ago. She loved life, she was very traditional and she loved Lancashire. If you cut her in half, it would say Lancashire like a stick of rock.”

Theresa’s granddaughter, Catherine, 33, said her grandmother’s love of dancing was passed on to all the family.

Catherine said: “She was a lovely person, who did a lot for everyone, she was very caring and she liked to help everybody. After going to Rome, she started to learn Italian and became very good. She was passionate about her family and she loved the church. She had hundreds of friends and she will be sorely missed.”

She was the beloved wife of William, the devoted loving mother of Deborah, Jacqueline and William, the treasured grandma of Caroline and Graham, Catherine and Julian, Christopher and Sarah, Lewis and Emily, the much loved great-grandma of Carlton and Oliver and Owen and Maia.

Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, November 8 at St Mary’s RC Church, Catlow Hall Street, Oswaldtwistle, prior to committal at Accrington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, but donations are welcome in memory of Theresa for Rosemere Cancer Support c/o the funeral director Paul Barton at Barton & Hallworth Funeral Service.