Tributes have been paid to a former policeman who starred in an iconic 1960s film.

Police sergeant Thomas Sweeting, of Accrington, was one of six real-life officers who featured in the classic film ‘Whistle Down the Wind’.

In 1961 he was asked by his superiors to send uniformed officers to Downham for the Bafta-nominated film, directed by Bryan Forbes and produced by Richard Attenborough, about three children who shelter a fugitive they believe to be Jesus in a barn.

His carer, Sharon Maud, said Tom was the last surviving member of the six real-life police officers to star in the film.

She said: “They had asked for uniforms only but the chief said, ‘I can do better than that, I can give you six men’.

“He attended the 50-year reunion at Downham village hall and many were surprised as they thought the policemen were actors, not serving officers from the Lancashire constabulary!

They never dreamt it would turn out to be a classic film.”

He died from Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday, January 31 at his Queens Road home, aged 89.

Tom had moved to Accrington in 1960 with his Estonian wife Maimu, who worked as a nurse at Accrington Victoria. The couple met after she had fled to the UK, having lost her whole family in the Second World War.

Devout Catholic Tom served as a sergeant at Accrington police station for 18 years.

Sharon said: “Even the criminals and the rogues of Accrington liked him and said he was a belting copper. He could keep his head when all around him were losing theirs.”

Tom had won many medals swimming for the police and Sharon said he was a “fantastic” swimmer who entered numerous BT Swim-a-thons and won over 300 medals.

He swam up to the age of 80 until being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

She said: “He was known as a legend and a hero to many and was one of the nicest men you could ever hope to come across.”

He leaves his twin sister Catherine and sister Patricia, as well as his departed sister Honor and beloved wife Maimu.

A Requiem Mass will take place at St Joseph RC Church, Accrington on Thursday, February 9 at 10am, followed by burial at Accrington Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only.