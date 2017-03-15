Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to the former head of an Accrington furniture business which became an institution in the town.

Robert Haworth Tasker, known as Bob, served as chairman of the 120-year-old independent retailer and family business Taskers for more than three decades.

Bob, described as a “passionate man” and “a real character”, died early on Sunday morning, March 12, at the

age of 92.

Bob, who lived much of his life in the Accrington area, was the grandson of the firm’s original founder John William Tasker.

He oversaw the relocation of the business from Burnley Road to its current Queen Mill base in 1965 before retiring and handing the firm over to his son and current chairman Robert Philip Tasker, in 1984.

However, he remained involved with the firm as a director.

He had joined the Accrington company as a teenager when it was run by his father, also called Robert, and after serving in the Second World War, he became head of the business when his father passed away in 1953.

Managing director Ivor Lefton said people always came in to the business asking after him - even long after he had left.

He said: “He was a passionate man and a real character.

“Over the years, we have had many of our customers enquiring of his wellbeing, recalling his personality and felt a genuine fondness towards him.”

Ivor added that Bob, who regularly played golf and enjoyed cycling as well as being a keen motorist, remained ‘very astute’ well into his older years.

He said: “I joined the business in 2001 and he was certainly fully engaged in bringing the business up to date with the latest ranges and technology and constantly looking forward.

“He was certainly a character that will be very much missed by us all.

“It was very clear that when we showed him a set of figures, he knew exactly what he was looking for and where the business needed to go.

“Even 15 years ago, he was very astute and very active, driving up until recently.”

In a statement, Taskers said Bob took pride in the company, maintaining the standards established through generations of his family, founded in 1896 and expanded by his father Robert.

Bob lived much of his life in the Accrington area, including Great Harwood.

He moved to the Ribble Valley 40 years ago, before going into a care home.

He leaves his wife of 53 years Hazel, aged 96, two sons Robert and Simon, and three grandchildren.

His funeral will take place at St Helen’s Church, in Waddington, at 11am on Thursday, March 23.