Tributes have been paid after the death of a long-serving former maths teacher.

Malcolm Hargreaves taught at Rhyddings Business and Enterprise College in Oswaldtwistle for 31 years, retiring in 2013.

He died on Monday, April 17 aged 62 at Pendleside Hospice, following a brave four-year battle with prostate cancer.

The school will be closed for all students - apart from Year 11s - on Tuesday to allow staff to attend the funeral.

Rhyddings spokesperson Dom Sanna was a former pupil of the qualified aeronautical engineer, and would go on to become a colleague, bandmate and friend.

Dom said: “Years later when I returned to Rhyddings to work, we performed together as colleagues in school productions.

“Malcolm still returned to Rhyddings regularly to help us out with the shows. He would dutifully learn all of the songs and assist with transposing and writing out music for other staff and students.

“His patience, kind nature and dedication to both the school and its Performing Arts department will be greatly missed.”

Malcolm’s wife of 33 years, Susan, is herself a long-serving teaching assistant at the school.

Susan, 59, said it was enjoyable being able to work with her husband after she switched from her job as a nursery nurse.

She said: “I worked in class with him, but not often. It was nice. If teachers have got the same surname the students automatically think they are related. He was very family-orientated. He was very patient and quiet and generous with his time.”

Susan added: “He went into hospital at the beginning of March and was discharged to home, and then the Macmillan nurse came and said he needed more dignity than he had got at home.

“He did everything he was supposed to do and tried to look after himself the best he could and just got on with everything.”

Malcolm, from Bacup, was a deacon at the town’s Trinity Baptist Church for 15 years, and played guitar for Rossendale Valley Sound band.

He leaves wife Susan, son Peter and his wife Rebecca, daughter Kathryn and her partner Stuart, grandson Noah and many friends. His funeral will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Bacup at 10am on Tuesday, May 2 followed by cremation at Burnley at 11.20am.