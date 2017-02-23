Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a dedicated headteacher following her sudden death from cancer.

Mary Nolan, who taught at St Mary’s RC Primary in Clayton-le-Moors for 26 years, died at Lancaster Royal Infirmary on February 13 just two months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She was 63.

Chairman of governors Peter Holden said his friend and colleague was ‘dedicated, and compassionate’.

He said: “It was a shock, it all came much quicker than expected. In December she became ill and underwent surgery.

"After she had that she was getting ready to come back to school in January but she was given life-changing news and never returned.

"The pupils and staff returned to school on Monday and were all shocked and devastated by the news as Mary had been part of the school for so long.

"There was a great deal of tears and upset.”

He added: “Mary was totally committed to the school, and she was particularly key in getting the best potential out of every pupil, especially disadvantaged pupils.

"She was totally dedicated and very conscientious. She was constantly striving to improve children’s education.

"She knew every child in the school and their families by name, she even taught some of the parents back in the day, and their children now.”

Born and brought up in Rossendale, Mary trained at Notre Dame Catholic College in Liverpool before taking a teaching job in Brighton in 1978.

She then moved back to Lancashire to work as a teacher with the travelling community in Preston, and at a primary school in Fulwood.

Mary joined St Mary’s in 1991 and became acting headteacher in 2013, assuming the role of head a year later.

Peter said: “Mary was incredibly dedicated to education and was an inspiration to countless young people.

"She will be sorely missed for her leadership, her compassion and her commitment foremost to her teachers, children and staff. She was dedicated to the school that was her life.”

Mary’s sister Clare Barnes, who cared for her after her cancer diagnosis, said teaching was “her passion”.

She said: “She wanted to make a difference and make sure people benefited from education.

"Mary really was one of the most caring and happy people you could ever come across.

"She always had a smile on her face, even to the end when she was in the most incredible pain she looked at me and she smiled. She will be missed terribly.”

A school memorial service for pupils and parents was due to be held on Thursday, February 23 at 6pm at St Mary’s Church.

Mary leaves siblings Maggie, Tom, Clare and Patrick, and nieces and nephews Christopher, Danny, Nancy, Tom, Kit, Grace, Freda and Ruby.

A Requiem Mass will take place at St James the Less in Rawtenstall at 1pm on Monday, February 27 with a burial afterwards at Rawtenstall cemetery followed by a reception at St James the Less social centre.

Family flowers only, with donations to St Mary’s Catholic Primary School.