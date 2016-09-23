Tributes paid to 'exceptionally nice' Maundy Relief volunteer Raich Alcock

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Tributes have been paid to a charity volunteer who has died in hospital after he was found with a fractured skull.

Raich Keith Alcock, from Accrington, passed away at Royal Preston Hospital on Friday, September 16 - 10 days after being found at his flat on Arnold Street.

Detectives believe the 52-year-old was the victim of an assault at his home in the early hours of September 6 and a murder investigation has now been launched into his death.

Mr Alcock, who had lived on Arnold Street for around 12 months, volunteered at Maundy Relief in Accrington town centre for nearly five years.

Lucy Hardwick, Maundy Relief manager, said he was a ‘really lovely man’ and everyone at the charity has been left shocked by his death.

Staff and volunteers at Maundy Relief. Raich Alcock pictured right

She said: “Everyone here is very saddened about the news. He was an exceptionally nice man, very likeable and caring.

“He volunteered with us for a while and always looked out for other people. He was a really lovely man and it’s very sad this has happened.

“We have known him for about four or five years. He used to come regularly and clean above our furniture shop and offices. He was really good and really dedicated.

“We were told he was in hospital and then on Monday we found out he had passed away.”

Neighbours living near Mr Alcock’s home said they have been left ‘scared and frightened’ following his death.

David Newman, who lives on Arnold Street, said: “It does put the wind up you when you hear about things like this. It’s very surprising and scary.

“You don’t move to an area with the thought this could happen.

“I do see people when I’m going out or to the shops and everybody seems all right. You wouldn’t expect something like this.”

Michael McLoughlin, of Maudsley Street, said: “It’s very shocking and very frightening.

“I saw the police here earlier this week and I just thought it was something or nothing.

“Normally with something like this the place is all taped off but it wasn’t.

“He was a very private man and kept himself to himself. He’s been here for about 12 months. I would say hello to him but that’s about it.”

Denise Howard, who has lived on nearby Dowry Street for six years, said: “It’s very frightening as we live on our own. It’s usually pretty quiet.

“I didn’t know him but I used to see him pass my house when he went to town. He always came up Dowry Street and across Arnold Street.

“It was out and about quite a bit and seemed like a quiet man. He lived on his own I think.”

Sarah Wolfenden, also of Dowry Street, said: “It’s frightening. My other half works nights and I’m on my own.

“I’ll have to barricade myself in now as you just don’t know what’s going to happen.

“It’s normally a quiet area. I’ve been here for 12 months and never known anything like this.

“We keep ourselves to ourselves and so do quite a few people round here.”

Lancashire Police said they do not believe a weapon was used in the assault on Mr Alcock.

A 36-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

A 44-year-old man from Accrington arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a murder has now been bailed until October 10.

Police are calling on anyone with information in relation to Mr Alcock’s death to call 101 and quote log number 1185 of September 7.

Detective Inspector Tim McDermott said: “This is a tragic incident and I would offer my deepest condolences to Mr Alcock’s family and friends.

“I believe there are people in the Accrington area, particularly people who frequent the town centre, who will have information that will help us understand what happened to Mr Alcock and I would urge them to make contact with us.”