Tributes have been paid to a community stalwart who passed away suddenly aged 88.

Former Church and Oswaldtwistle Rotary Club president Terry Hogan was a member of the St Mary’s Oswaldtwistle Church choir for an astonishing 81 years, and also lectured at Accrington and Rossendale College.

He leaves his wife Joan, son Timothy and one grandson.

Timothy, 53, from Clayton-le-Moors, said they have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the expressions of sympathy following the death of Terry, who lived in Oswaldtwistle all his life.

He said: “It was natural causes but it was totally unexpected. He was involved with so many different community-type things.

"He was a very popular chap and had a lot of friends. He was one of the most selfless and devoted family men you will meet and was a true gentleman.

“He helped other people with no thought of reward to himself and gave his time for others.”

Among various roles was club president in 1986-7. For 11 years he represented Rotary on the Hyndburn Care Attendant Scheme and in 2014 he was honoured with the Paul Harris Fellowship Award after notching up four decades of service.

Terry, who also sang with the Manchester and District Hospital Choir, was involved with the Oswaldtwistle Civic Society and last year helped with the library’s centenary celebrations.

Jim Hargreaves, Rotary club president, said: “I speak for all members who held Terry is such high esteem. He was a man of the highest integrity, and possessed many fine qualities and was a gentleman, who promoted fellowship and friendship in all his dealings. He will be sadly missed.”

His funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, December 23, with a Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s RC Church, Oswaldtwistle, administered by Mgr. John Daly, followed by burial at Immanuel Churchyard, Oswaldtwistle, at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired, suggested via the Funeral Director or ‘CLIC Sargent’ via justgiving.com – Terry Hogan.

The funeral director is Hyndburn Funeral Services, Queens Road, Accrington.