Tributes paid to popular Oswaldtwistle mum and salon owner

Tributes have been paid to a popular mum-of-two and businesswoman who has died after a battle with cancer, aged 43.

Lisa Bracewell, from Oswaldtwistle, died on Monday, September 12.

Her mother Ann said the beautician lived for her family, especially her twin sons.

Floral tributes left outside Lisa Bracewell's salon on Kay Street in Rawtenstall

She added: “They were so close, they are absolutely heartbroken to lose their mum so young. It was very hard, she was only 43.

"She loved her job. She was a real people person. Lisa was diagnosed with breast cancer in July last year, and she finished her chemotherapy and radiotherapy in January.

"We thought she was getting better and then we found out the cancer had spread.”

A fundraising page in Lisa’s memory has already raised more than £1,380.

She leaves family including mum Ann, father Stephen, sons Liam and Kurt, sister Gemma, and grandad Arthur. Her funeral was due to be held on Thursday, September 22 at Accrington Crematorium at 3pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LisaBracewellsmemory