Tributes paid to 'trusting and lovely' carer Mohammed Yousaf, 65

Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Accrington house. Police, CSI and paramedics at the scene on Granville Road.

Tributes have been paid to 'trusting and lovely' carer who was found dead in an Accrington flat.

Mohammed Yousaf, 65, was found by police on Granville Road on Wednesday, September 21, with 'serious head injuries'.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation has been launched.

A 44-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Mr Yousaf's brother Mohammed Shabir said his death is a 'big tragedy and a big loss' for their family.

He told the Observer: “We are very, very shocked and very disappointed. He was the type of person who couldn't even hurt a fly or say anything bad about anyone.

“He has a son and daughter who have special needs and he looked after them. He was a dad and an appointed carer. It's a real shame for the kids.

“Our dad is about 100 years old and when I told him he couldn't believe it and neither could my mum.

“He was a very trusting and very lovely person. There won't be another one like him in the entire world. It's a big tragedy and a big loss to everyone.”

Mr Yousaf, who had lived on Craven Street in Accrington for over 30 years, had just returned to the UK five days before his death following a two month trip to Pakistan to visit his wife Tazeem Akhtar.

Self-employed taxi driver Mohammed, 39, who lives on Lister Street, said: “CID called me on Thursday about 12pm to say my brother had passed away and what had happened.

“I asked them if it happened in Pakistan or here as he never told me that he was going or when he was coming back.

“He arrived back on September 17 but never came back home to Craven Street. On Monday his wife rang our house to ask if her husband had arrived back and where he was.

“Normally if he's home he has the windows open or lights on but they weren't. She rang every day from Monday to Thursday but no one had seen him.”

Mr Yousaf regularly attended the Higher Antley Street and Grimshaw Street mosques in Accrington and also the Scaitcliffe Community Centre.

Councillor Munsif Dad said everybody in the community has been left 'shocked and stunned' by his death.

He said: “He lived in Accrington for a long time and because I run and manage the community centre at Scaitcliffe he was a regular attendee and customer there.

“We knew him very well and knew his family. We are very shocked as a community and he will be sadly missed.

“We are a very close knit community and we send out our deepest condolences to the family. We are standing by them in this difficult time."

Councillor Abdul Khan said he was 'one of the nicest chaps you could ever meet'.

He said: “I went to the mosque this morning and everybody knew. The community is shocked to hear of this.

“He was well known and well liked. He was a man who kept himself to himself and got on with everybody.

“Everyone who has found out is shocked that he is no longer with us. I don't know who could do such a thing to someone so nice.

“I've lived in Accrington for almost 50 years now and he's one of the nicest chaps you could've ever met. It's a big loss and I hope whoever has done it is brought to justice sooner rather than later.”

Councillor Mohammed Ayub, who had known Mr Yousaf for nearly 10 years, said: “He used to come into the Scaitcliffe Community Centre to ask for help to read his letters as he couldn't read himself.

“He was a simple, genuine person, very quiet and kept himself to himself. He never harmed anyone.”

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 quoting log number 253 of September 21.

Detective Superintendent Paul Withers said: “Our investigation into Mr Yousaf's death is on-going and we are still appealing to anyone who has information to contact us.

“Similarly, if you do have any CCTV footage from the Granville Road area and have not yet spoken to us, I would urge you to get in touch.

“Any information that you can provide could greatly assist our on-going inquiry.”