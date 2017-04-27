Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have poured in following the sudden death of a Warner Street trader who campaigned to bring the buzz back to Accrington.

Community champion Evonne Harwood, co-owner of the Pink Magpie Vintage Emporium, died on Saturday, April 22.

The 55-year-old, of Oswaldtwistle, was found collapsed in the upstairs of her shop and paramedics were unable to revive her.

Evonne was very well known locally for organising the Christmas Dickenisan events in Accrington and the 1960s-themed Oh I Do Like to be Beside the Seaside event in May last year.

She ran Pink Magpie with her partner of nearly ten years, Guy Curtis, who said she was his ‘soulmate’.

He said: “The number of tributes we have had to her has been phenomenal, she just known as ‘the woman of Warner Street’.

“Evonne had that driving force to make things better. She was nervous about running the events but she smashed it out of the ballpark and achieved everything she set out to do.

"She was my soulmate, we spent nearly every hour together, we have never been apart. I’m devastated to lose her.”

He added that the cause of her death has yet to be confirmed.

Evonne worked to revitalise Accrington and ‘put it on the map’, and had been hard at work organising her next project – a world record attempt for the most number of people performing the disco classic ‘Oops Upside Your Head’.

Best friend and fellow trader Kate Furey said Evonne was “unique”.

She added: “She loved Warner Street, she loved Accrington. She was an honest, loving person. We will all miss her, she’s going to leave a very big gap.

“She worked so hard and never asked for anything. We never knew from event to event how many people would turn up. To achieve what she did was incredible.

“It doesn’t take much for people to have pride in their town and their community. Evonne proved that and I hope that will be her legacy.”

Evonne ran a florist stall on Accrington Market before moving onto Warner Street in 2013 to open her vintage business with partner Guy.

The former Hollins Technology College student was also a member of the town team and was on the Hyndburn mayor’s committee.

A talented musician, her hobbies included art, playing musical instruments, catering and travelling, and enjoyed visiting Cornwall and Wales. She also had a keen interest in local history.

Her ex-husband Paul Taylforth added that her death was ‘a devastating blow’.

He said: “She is not only going to be desperately missed by her family and friends, but by a huge community of people who she helped inspire and bring together with the variety of original events she helped organise for the benefit of the people and traders of Hyndburn.

“She was a true ‘one-off’ whose light shone so brightly she lit up the world and all who knew her.”

Evonne leaves her partner Guy, two children John and Sarah, brother Graham, ex-husband Paul, grandchildren Chloe, Reece and Ashley, niece Stella and great-granddaughter Holly Mae.

Her funeral will take place at 10am on Thursday, May 4 at St James’s Parish Church, Accrington. Friends and colleagues are invited to gather on Warner Street to fall in behind the funeral cortege as it makes its way down Warner Street through town and to the church.

Family flowers only but donations welcomed in memory for Evonne for the East Lancashire Hospice.