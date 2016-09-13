Two Accrington beauty spots set to be declared Local Nature Reserves

Two popular Accrington beauty spots are set to get national recognition next summer when they are declared as Local Nature Reserves.

Peel Park, including the Coppice, Arden Hall and the Plantation road area, and Woodnook Vale, including parts of Bullough Park and the hillside to Rothwell Heights at Willows Lane, will be the largest Local Nature Reserves (LNR) in Lancashire.

Hyndburn will also have the honour of being the first Lancashire district to get national recognition for its reserves.

Coun Ken Moss, Hyndburn council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “These areas are well loved by local people and offer a great way to get outdoors and walk or cycle as the National Cycle Network also runs through Woodnook Vale.

“These beauty spots feature networks of well surfaced footpaths with a variety of routes which are perfect for a short stroll, suitable for people with pushchairs or mobility vehicles, or longer walks to soak up the stunning scenery, rivers, reservoirs, meadows, heath and ancient woodland.

“Hyndburn has a lot to offer and I am delighted with this recognition for the fantastic natural areas on our own doorstep.”