Two Accrington beauty spots set to be declared Local Nature Reserves

Peel Park and Woodnook Vale will be the largest nature reserves in Lancashire

Woodnook Vale Path in Accrington.

Two popular Accrington beauty spots are set to get national recognition next summer when they are declared as Local Nature Reserves.

Peel Park, including the Coppice, Arden Hall and the Plantation road area, and Woodnook Vale, including parts of Bullough Park and the hillside to Rothwell Heights at Willows Lane, will be the largest Local Nature Reserves (LNR) in Lancashire.

Hyndburn will also have the honour of being the first Lancashire district to get national recognition for its reserves.

Coun Ken Moss, Hyndburn council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “These areas are well loved by local people and offer a great way to get outdoors and walk or cycle as the National Cycle Network also runs through Woodnook Vale.

“These beauty spots feature networks of well surfaced footpaths with a variety of routes which are perfect for a short stroll, suitable for people with pushchairs or mobility vehicles, or longer walks to soak up the stunning scenery, rivers, reservoirs, meadows, heath and ancient woodland.

“Hyndburn has a lot to offer and I am delighted with this recognition for the fantastic natural areas on our own doorstep.”

Plans for new Accrington public square and children's park given green light

The two public spaces will be part of the ongoing £15.5m housing regeneration in Woodnook

Most Read in News

  1. News
    Long-standing Accrington market trader hands reins on to son
  2. Oswaldtwistle Mills
    Britain's Got Talent star performs at carers ceremony
  3. Stanhill
    Anger as £32,000 heritage trail hit by vandals just weeks after launch
  4. Accrington
    Dominos announces opening date for new Accrington pizza takeaway
  5. Accrington
    Travel back in time to nights out in the mid-2000s in our Time-trip column

