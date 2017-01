Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two taxi drivers were taken to hospital after a crash in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The incident happened at the junction of Thwaites Road and Blackburn Road in Oswaldtwistle at around 2.20am on Sunday, January 1.

Two fire crews from Hyndburn, paramedics and police were called to the scene and released the two drivers who were taken to hospital with ‘minor injuries’.

No passengers were inside either vehicle at the time of the collision.