Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation after a house fire.

Occupants at the property on Martholme Avenue in Clayton-le-Moors heard a ‘loud bang’ from the kitchen and ‘lots of smoke coming from the dishwasher’.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to the incident at around 11.15pm on Sunday, January 7.

They used hose reels and breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze which was confined to the kitchen.

A Hyndburn Fire Station spokesperson said: “Both occupants were taken to hospital by ambulance suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

“The fire was due to an electrical fault within the dishwasher.

“We would like to remind everyone that it is better to not leave appliances on overnight and to get smoke alarms fitted at least one upstairs and one downstairs.

“On discovering the fire the occupants did the right thing in closing the kitchen door. This stopped the spread of fire and smoke, allowing both occupants to leave the house.”