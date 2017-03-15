Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two drivers were injured in a road traffic collision in Oswaldtwistle.

The crash happened shortly before 5.45pm on Tuesday, March 14, on Stanhill Lane and involved a Peugeot Bipper van and a Seat Leon.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene and the road was closed for over an hour to clear both vehicles.

Lancashire Police said both drivers were hurt but they did not know how serious their injuries were.

A spokesperson said: “Both vehicles needed to be recovered. Both parties were injured but they were all out of the vehicles when the call came in and no-one was trapped.”

Hyndburn fire station confirmed two of their crews attended the scene.

A spokesperson said: “The road was closed for over an hour while fire crews assisted police by making the vehicles safe and tending to the injured.”