Two men who were arrested in connection with the sudden death of Megan Lee, 15, from Oswaldtwistle, have been bailed.

St Christopher’s High school pupil Megan died on New Year’s Day two days after suffering an apparent allergic reaction having eaten a takeaway.

Police said the Royal Spice Indian restaurant on Union Road in Oswaldtwistle, is closed while investigations are carried out.

A post mortem examination to establish the cause of Megan’s death has taken place, however the full results are still not fully known.

A police spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work closely in liaison with colleagues from Trading Standards and Environmental Health as part of our inquiries into Megan’s death. Her family are being kept fully updated with the progress of the investigation.”

A 37-year-old man from Rossendale and 38-year-old man from Blackburn were arrested on Monday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence.

Lancashire Police said on Tuesday morning that the men have now been bailed pending further enquiries until July 7.