Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a teenager due to an apparent allergic reaction after eating a takeway meal.

Megan Lee, 15, from Oswaldtwistle, passed away on New Year’s Day this year after she ate food from an Indian takeaway.

The St Christopher’s pupil’s anguished parents Adam and Gemma Lee described her as ‘our princess’ after her death.

Lancashire Police said Megan had eaten food from the Royal Spice takeaway in Oswaldtwistle, on December 30, 2016. Megan died on January 1 after ‘an apparent allergic reaction’. Police said a post-mortem found she died from acute asthma due to a nut allergy.

Mohammed Abdul Kuddus, 39, of Belper Street, Blackburn, has been charged with manslaughter, failing to discharge general health and safety duty to a person other than an employee and contravening or failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene.

Harun Rashid, 38, of Rudd Street, Haslingden, has been charged with manslaughter, failing to discharge general health and safety duty to a person other than an employee and contravening or failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene.

Police said the Royal Spice takeaway was now trading under new ownership. The company that owned it at the time of Megan’s death has also been charged with failing to discharge general health and safety duty to a person other than an employee.

The case will be heard at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on January 4, 2018.