Two men have appeared in court following an investigation into alleged human trafficking.

Ionet Dobre, 20 and Constantin Cobzaru, 19, both of Primrose Street, Accrington are both charged with causing or inciting prostitution for gain and arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

It follows an alleged incident on Tremellen Street in Accrington at around 5.30pm on Monday, March 6.

They appeared at Burnley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 8, and were remanded into custody to appear at Burnley Crown Court.