Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men were left cut and bruised after a ‘serious’ nightclub assault.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two men were attacked in the Voodoo Lounge in Accrington.

Police were called at around 5.10am on Sunday, March 5 to the nightclub on Willow Street following reports of an assault.

Lancashire Police say the two men, both aged 34, were in the bar when they were approached by two other men.

The pair attacked the men, causing facial injuries to both, before making off from the scene.

One man suffered a number of injuries including a serious cut under his eye, while the second victim suffered a black eye.

Following enquiries, police later arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and would urge anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Mark Hutchinson, of Blackburn CID, said: “We are investigating a serious assault at an Accrington bar where two men have been injured.

“One male had quite a serious laceration to his face, just under his eye, while the other received a black eye.

“The venue was very busy at the time and there will have been several witnesses who might be able to help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference ED1703442. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .

A 23-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed until April 27.