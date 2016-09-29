How we use Cookies
Two more arrests in connection with Mohammed Yousaf death

A 45-year-old man and a 39-year-old-woman, both from Accrington, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

Police scene at Granville Road and (inset) Mohammed Yousaf

Detectives investigating the death of Mohammed Yousaf in Accrington have arrested two more people.

A 45-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Accrington, were arrested this afternoon on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They remain in police custody.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Mr Yousaf was found at a flat on Granville Road on Wednesday, September 21.

Officers attended and found he had suffered serious head injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Muhammed Arif, 44, of Washington Street, Accrington, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody until a hearing at Preston Crown Court on December 16.

A 37-year-old woman from Todmorden in West Yorkshire, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been bailed until November 3.

Lancashire Police are also appealing to residents to check land around their homes for anything suspicious, as they believe the weapon used may have been discarded following the alleged attack.

It has yet to be found.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 253 of September 21st.

