Two people have been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a road collision in Oswaldtwistle.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Broadfield at 10.40am on Tuesday, November 29.

The incident involved a black Audi A4 and a red Renault Clio.

Lancashire Police said a male passenger in one of the vehicles had suffered possible back injuries and a female driver was trapped in the car.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two fire engines from Rawtensall and Haslingden attended a road traffic collision involving two cars in Oswaldtwistle.

“Firefighters worked with paramedics to release one person from the car and two people were taken to hospital.

“Crews were at the scene for approximately an hour.”