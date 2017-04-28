Two people have been taken to hospital after a ‘domestic incident’ at a house.
Police were called to Loynd Street in Great Harwood at 1.45am on Friday, April 28.
Officers found a 52-year-old man with neck injuries and a 40-year-old woman with facial injuries.
They were both taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment and their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Lancashire Police said a 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent.
Enquiries are ongoing.