Two people have been taken to hospital after a ‘domestic incident’ at a house.

Police were called to Loynd Street in Great Harwood at 1.45am on Friday, April 28.

Officers found a 52-year-old man with neck injuries and a 40-year-old woman with facial injuries.

They were both taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment and their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Lancashire Police said a 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent.

Enquiries are ongoing.