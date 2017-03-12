Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two sporting heroes will visit Hyndburn as guests of honour at two separate cricket club events.

Former Lancashire, Essex and England cricketer Ronnie Irani will be the guest speaker at Rishton Cricket Club’s annual sportsman’s dinner. The event will take place on Friday, April 7, from 7pm.

Irani will be joined on the night by comedian Mike Farrell and MC Rick Wakefield.

Tickets cost £30 and must be paid up front and in full. To book call Matt Lambert on 07946 840461, Matt Leathert on 07801 493222, or Darryn Lambert on 07970 643367.

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland footballer Ronnie Whelan will attend Great Harwood Cricket Club’s annual sportsman’s dinner on Friday, April 21.

He will also be joined by comedian Zack Stephens and MC Tony Woodworth.

Tickets cost £30 and are available from Stuart on 07956 042615.

Sponsorship packages are also available at £75 only, or with 10 tickets plus sponsorship costing £360, eight tickets plus sponsorship costing £300, or with options for six, four and two tickets.

All tickets are subject to availability.