Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people were hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries after separate road collisions in Great Harwood.

Police said a 53-year-old woman was ‘struck’ by a Vauxhall Corsa as she crossed Queen Street, near to the Walmesley Arms, shortly after 1am on Sunday, August 27.

The pedestrian, from Great Harwood, was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital suffering from a ‘serious’ head injury, however it is ‘not thought to be life threatening’.

Sgt Oliver Jones, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a woman with serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself or the Vauxhall Corsa in the moments beforehand to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 0102 of August 27.

A man was also taken to hospital after a separate collision between a car and a motorbike on Whalley Road near to Checco’s Restaurant.

Police closed the road in both directions at 4.30pm on Sunday, August 27, following the incident.

Officers said the man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a suspected fractured pelvis and that his injuries are ‘serious but not life threatening’.