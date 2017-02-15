Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two women and a young girl had a ‘lucky escape’ after fleeing from a kitchen fire.

Three cats were also rescued by firefighters from the house on Ribbleton Drive in Accrington.

Two crews from Hyndburn were called to the scene at 5.10pm on Tuesday, February 14, to reports of a fire involving an oven in the house.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the blaze which is believed to have accidentally started by the cooker hob being left on.

All three occupants, who escaped through the front door, were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

The girl and one of the adults were taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment.

A Hyndburn fire station spokesperson said: “Two adult females and a female child had a lucky escape from a kitchen fire on Ribbleton Drive.

"The breathing apparatus teams rescued three of the family’s cats.

“The occupants, upstairs at the time, were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm fitted in the hallway, allowing them to escape via the stairs and front door.

“One of the adults and the child were treated at the scene by firefighters using oxygen for smoke inhalation and then transported to hospital via ambulance.

“The cause of the fire is thought to have been started by accident due to a cooker hob being left on.

“This incident highlights the importance of having fitted, working smoke alarms.”