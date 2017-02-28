Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A unique gin tasting event – the ‘first of its kind’ – is coming to Accrington and will feature more than 100 artisan gins.

Gin Jamboree will include hundreds of tonic and garnish combinations for gin fans to try.

The event, at Accrington Town Hall on Friday, June 16, will be hosted by the same team which broke a world record for the largest gin tasting event in November with more than 500 people attending a gathering in Stoke.

Organiser Andrew Wilson said: “The turnout for our Gin Jamborees has been phenomenal, with events selling out in a matter of days, so we advise gin enthusiasts to book early to avoid missing out.

“It will be the first of its kind in Accrington, whether you’re already a fan of gin, or looking for an introduction. Our Gin Jamborees are a celebration of all things gin, giving us a legitimate excuse to mix up a cocktail and share our know-how about the many, many exceptional gins that are now available.”

Tickets cost £15 and include food, a glass, and free programme to take home.

For more information or to book tickets, call Old School Wines on 01782 372224 or visit ginjamboree.co.uk.