An unlicensed and uninsured driver who crashed into a parked car after a police pursuit has been warned he could face jail.

Andrew Lee Simpson, 31, took the keys to an Audi A4 and was spotted by police in Clayton-le-Moors as he went to a cash point, a court heard.

Burnley Crown Court heard he was pursued by police along Pickup Street, Whalley Road, Devonshire Drive and Lancaster Drive on March 9 this year before crashing into a parked Seat Ibiza car.

Simpson, of Waterloo Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, using a car without insurance and driving without insurance.

David Farley, defending, said: “He sees the police and the defendant would say he panics. It’s a short piece of driving.

“There’s one moment where there’s a humpback bridge and a blind manoeuvre and the defendant accepts that part of the driving was definitely dangerous.

"I would ask for a full pre-sentence report.”

Judge Beverley Lunt said: “It’s a bad piece of driving. All sentences including prison will be considered.”