UPDATE: Murder investigation launched after body found in Accrington house

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in a house in Accrington.

Police said the man was found in a bed with head injuries and the incident is being treated as suspicious.

They have not yet identified the man or his age at this stage.

Crime scene investigators are currently on the scene at Granville Road following the discovery of the man’s body on Wednesday morning.

Neighbours have spoken of their shock at the incident.

Becky Gibson, 24, who lives on Manchester Road near the scene, said: “I was sat in my front room by the window and noticed an ambulance going up the road and before long another one came past.

“We got told it was critical circumstances. I was shocked by it because I’ve not lived here long. I said to my boyfriend I thought it was quiet around here.”

Stephanie Speight, who has lived on Manchester Road for around 40 years, said: “I stuck my head out this morning to see where my husband’s car was and saw the police tape.

“The policeman said there has been a serious incident but couldn’t tell me anymore.

“It’s terrible. I’m very shocked and surprised. I’ve not heard of anything like this around here before.”

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: “We were called at approximately 8.45am today (September 21) to reports the body of a man had been found at an address on Granville Road, Accrington.”

