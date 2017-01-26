Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Worried residents have revealed their shock after a gun was fired at a house and car in a “scary” incident.

Police said the incident happened on Stanhill Street in Oswaldtwistle, shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, January 25 when a firearm was discharged from a vehicle.

The weapon caused damage to a nearby house and parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Neighbour Barry Shorrock, who has also lived on the street for two years, said he was in bed when he heard a loud bang.

He added: “We went to the window and couldn’t see anything apart from a car turning around and going away.

“We just thought it was one of those cars with a stupidly loud exhaust.

“About an hour later there were five police cars and a van on the street and they cordoned off the road.

“The bullet smashed through two cars and then hit the house door, which is very scary.

“We know the people who live there. They are shook up by it. It’s not nice.

“About midnight we realised what had happened and then we saw police cutting boards to put on the door. There were blue sirens and lights everywhere. It escalated pretty quickly.

“I’m hoping it’s a one-off. It’s not what you want in this area. It’s a nice area.”

Victoria Brandon, who also heard the gunfire, said she was shocked by the incident.

She said: “I heard a loud bang, but thought it was a car.

“It wasn’t until I saw the police lights later on through my blinds that I knew it must have been something else.

“I could see cars on the road but not anything in particular as it was dark. I though it might have been a car crash and that’s why they closed the road off.

“It wasn’t until the morning when the police told me it was a gunshot.

“I am shocked as it’s quite a quiet area.”

Bob Martland, also of Stanhill Street, said: “My dog heard it and thought it was a firework.

“We didn’t hear anything else. It was only the one bang. We didn’t think anything of it.

“The cops came to the door this morning and explained what had happened.

“I was very surprised. I didn’t think it was a gun.

“It’s not particularly bothered me as it’s not something that happens every night. I’m hoping it’s a one-off.”

Police said they are now looking into the report and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to witnesses who may have seen a number of vehicles in the area at the time, including a dark coloured Range Rover and a silver or light coloured pick-up style vehicle.

Detectives said at this time it is believed that the firearm discharge was ‘directed towards another vehicle rather than being targeted at an address or individual in the local area’.

DI Mark Haworth-Oates said: “Incidents of this kind are thankfully very rare and we don’t believe there is any threat to the wider public, however we have stepped up patrols in the area to reassure local residents.

“We are still very much in the early stages of our investigation including trying to identify the potential weapon that may have been used and the persons and vehicles involved.

“If you know anything about this incident, please speak to us. Feel free to approach a local officer, pick up the phone or make contact via our website.”

Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting log 1352 of January 25.