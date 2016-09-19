UPDATE: Owner's shock after suspected arson attack causes £20,000 damage

A businessman has spoken of his shock after a suspected arson attack devastated his two companies and caused up to £20,000 worth of damage.

Fire crews and police were called to the Sweet Memories and PH Sealants building on High Street in Rishton after neighbours reported a loud bang on Sunday, September 18.

The explosion damaged the rear of the building and caused a fire to spread which destroyed tools, equipment and silicone sealant and left the sweet shop and upstairs offices smoke-logged.

The incident happened at around 7pm, and fire chiefs believe it could have been started deliberately.

Paul Hacker, 38, who has been based in Rishton for four years, said he is ‘shocked and devastated’ by the incident and suspects youngsters could be responsible.

He said: “I was on my way to Manchester when it happened. There was rubbish in the back yard and kids have set fire to it and smashed the windows to make the fire spread.

“All my silicone and tools have gone in the back room and upstairs is smoke-damaged and the sweet shop is the same.

“The back of the window has gone up and the windows have all been blown off. The bang was the air conditioning blowing up.”

Paul, who was born in raised in Rishton and now lives in Clitheroe where he runs the King Arms pub, said: “They are looking into it as an arson but I can’t see it as a vendetta against me.”

Alex Fletcher, watch manager at Hyndburn fire station, said the fire started in the back yard of the property, which contained skips of rubbish and aerosol cans.

Residents in adjacent flats had to be evacuated and were given shelter in The Balti House restaurant.

WM Fletcher said they were at the scene for three and a half hours and that the fire, which spread inside the building through a rear window, caused ‘extensive damage’ to the ground floor.

Lancashire Police said they were called to the scene at 7.25pm and helped contain traffic and gathering crowds.

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 1340 of September 18.